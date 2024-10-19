Chargers should gamble on trade for former All-Pro, says NFL analyst
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team that could get rather active at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.
Those Chargers, after all, have a new regime in place with general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Another factor? An onslaught of injuries as the team preps for the Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Cornerback is a spot that sticks out, hence Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports writing that the Chargers should stay local and call the Los Angeles Rams about a trade for Tre'Davious White.
“Jim Harbaugh's dealing with key injuries on both sides of the ball, but with multiple corners hurt, a veteran could be welcome,” Benjamin wrote. “White, a former Bills star, was recently a healthy scratch with his new team.”
White, a former first-round pick and All-Pro selection (2019), has battled a wave of injuries of his own since 2021, playing in six or fewer games in each of the last three seasons. This year, his first with the Rams, he’s played 252 snaps, which is trending toward his highest count since 2021, though.
If things keep trending the way they have for the Chargers—Kristian Fulton and Ja’Sir Taylor are a few of the team’s injured defensive backs right now—the front office could very well get on the phone before the trade deadline.
White, on a contract with a max value of $10 million over one year based on incentives, wouldn’t be a cheap addition, but the Chargers might view it as a worthwhile investment if the injury luck doesn’t change and the team continues to win games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers NFL trade deadline idea upgrades Justin Herbert's offense
NFL expert wants Chargers to make risky trade for Commanders player
Overlooked detail could give Chargers lead on Mike Williams trade with Jets
After trades and Tom Brady, Chargers remain Chiefs' only AFC West threat