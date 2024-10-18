Overlooked detail could give Chargers lead on Mike Williams trade with Jets
The Los Angeles Chargers make the most sense for a Mike Williams trade with the New York Jets for many reasons.
First, the obvious: Williams was a first-round pick by the Chargers who isn’t exactly off to a hot start with the Jets in his first season elsewhere. There is the whole Aaron Rodgers threw him unde the bus thing. Then the Jets quarterback did it again.
The Chargers also happen to have a big need at wideout for Justin Herbert, especially with DJ Chark battling a new injury and Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston also injured.
But there’s another overlooked detail to consider.
For some teams in the same conference, especially ones that fancy themselves contenders, trading with other teams is a no-go. But new Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz happens to have a major past connection with Jets general manager Joe Douglas. The two worked together for 14 years with the Baltimore Ravens. Before he joined Hortiz with the Chargers, assistant general manager Chad Alexander worked under Douglas for more than four years with the Jets.
So, there’s a built-in connection there that other teams perhaps interested in Williams might not necessarily enjoy. That could give the Chargers an advantage, especially when it comes to ironing out actual compensation details and the matter of what to do about Williams' one-year contract that has a $2.7 million cap hit.
Again, it is a little thing. But it’s also one of those things that can make a difference in NFL trade talks. Given the need, the Chargers would be wise to lean into it—and the fact the report said they have already contacted the Jets about a Williams trade should give Chargers fans some hope.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers enter Mike Williams trade sweepstakes with Jets, per report
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh looks ahead to containing Kyler Murray
Is Los Angeles Chargers WR DJ Chark battling a new injury?
Joey Bosa injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers defender
Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest news on Chargers WRs