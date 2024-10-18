Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest news on Chargers WRs
Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey continue to appear on the injury report before the team’s Week 7 encounter with the Arizona Cardinals.
Both wideouts suffered injuries during the Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos. McConkey suffered a head injury he eventually returned from, while Johnston remained out with an ankle injury.
Thursday, McConkey was “limited” on the injury report due to a hip injury. Johnston, though, outright didn’t practice.
Barring something unexpected over the final two injury reports of the week (they go Thursday-Saturday before a Monday night game), McConkey is likely to play against the Cardinals.
Things are murkier for Johnston, the team’s first-round pick in 2023 who mustered just 431 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie last season. In five games this year, he’s scored three times on 14 catches and showed promise despite Justin Herbert’s passing attack taking a step back under coordinator Greg Roman and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
If the sophomore can’t play against the Cardinals, the Chargers will turn to the likes of Joshua Palmer and Simi Fehoko. The latter, at least, hauled in a huge catch against the Broncos in Week 6.
There’s always the report that the Chargers reached out to the Jets about trading to get Mike Williams back to keep in mind, too. DJ Chark just appeared on the injury report with a new issue, so there’s likely no relief there, either.
