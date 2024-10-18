After trades and Tom Brady, Chargers remain Chiefs' only AFC West threat
The AFC West is set to undergo some change now after this past week of transactions by the Las Vegas Raiders, but what will it mean for the Los Angeles Chargers?
Las Vegas traded All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick after Monday's loss to the Buffalo Bills. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was also approved as a minority owner of the Raiders this week, meaning the Chargers' rivals to the East will look different pretty soon.
Firstly, the Raiders are poised for a top-10 pick in April's NFL draft. Although the draft order for non-playoff teams won't be set for another three months, it may be a good investment to bet on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders being the Raiders' No. 1 selection.
Sanders has a great relationship with Brady, and Raiders majority owner Mark Davis has made it clear how fond he is of Sanders.
The Raiders own all seven of their picks in every draft in the forseeable future, including the Jets' third rounder this year that will become a second rounder if Adams makes an All-Pro team or New York appears in the AFC Championship.
For now, it's not bad to assume the Raiders will get their franchise quarterback this spring. However, it will be some time before the Raiders are threats to the Chargers again for second place in the division.
The Raiders have needs at running back, wide receiver, offensive line and throughout the secondary. For a team to solve all those needs in one offseason as a rebuilding franchise is unheard of, so the Chargers can stick to worrying about the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.
In reality, the Broncos still have question marks of their own on offense, which Los Angeles exploited last Sunday. Until further notice, the Chargers are still the only threats to compete with the Chiefs for the AFC West title.
