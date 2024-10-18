Charger Report

Chargers NFL trade deadline idea upgrades Justin Herbert's offense

The Chargers have an opportunity to make the playoffs, and bringing in more weapons for Justin Herbert would never be a bad thing.

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers' 3-2 start to the season has been somewhat of a surprise. Many believed that it would take new head coach Jim Harbaugh a season or two to get the players he would need to play his style of football. However, the team seems to be already finding a groove.

Currently, the team is in the sixth playoff spot in the AFC. If that trend continues, the team may need to consider making some trades to become a postseason threat. One ESPN writer has just the trade that would bolster this roster.

ESPN senior writer Bill Barnwell believes the Chargers could afford to strike a deal with their Week 7 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. With so much talk of the franchise reuniting with wide receiver Mike Williams, Barnwell believes Cardinals receiver Zach Pascal would be a great fit.

"Pascal isn't exactly going to light up the stat sheet -- the 30-year-old doesn't have a catch across 37 snaps in six games," Barnwell wrote. "Where he excels, though, is as a blocker in the run game."

While it may not be the so-called sexy trade that gets fans talking, getting Pascal would make the team better overall. Barnwell believes a sixth-round pick would do the job of bringing Pascal to Los Angeles.

Maybe the front offices for the Chargers and Cardinals can have a few discussions this weekend during the game.

