Chargers NFL trade deadline idea upgrades Justin Herbert's offense
The Los Angeles Chargers' 3-2 start to the season has been somewhat of a surprise. Many believed that it would take new head coach Jim Harbaugh a season or two to get the players he would need to play his style of football. However, the team seems to be already finding a groove.
Currently, the team is in the sixth playoff spot in the AFC. If that trend continues, the team may need to consider making some trades to become a postseason threat. One ESPN writer has just the trade that would bolster this roster.
ESPN senior writer Bill Barnwell believes the Chargers could afford to strike a deal with their Week 7 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. With so much talk of the franchise reuniting with wide receiver Mike Williams, Barnwell believes Cardinals receiver Zach Pascal would be a great fit.
"Pascal isn't exactly going to light up the stat sheet -- the 30-year-old doesn't have a catch across 37 snaps in six games," Barnwell wrote. "Where he excels, though, is as a blocker in the run game."
While it may not be the so-called sexy trade that gets fans talking, getting Pascal would make the team better overall. Barnwell believes a sixth-round pick would do the job of bringing Pascal to Los Angeles.
Maybe the front offices for the Chargers and Cardinals can have a few discussions this weekend during the game.
