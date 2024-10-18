NFL expert wants Chargers to make risky trade for Commanders player
The Los Angeles Chargers have a big weekend ahead of them. With a win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Chargers will be 4-2 and have a firm grip on their chances of making the playoffs. When talks of making the playoffs become real, the idea of creating a stronger roster becomes a hot topic.
For the Chargers, the team could use some help in many areas. The franchise is in the infancy stages of a soft rebuild, but a shot at the playoffs any year needs to be taken seriously. This is why the latest trade rumors may raise a few eyebrows.
According to ESPN senior writer Bill Barnwell, the Chargers should take a bold risk in acquiring Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes.
"First-round picks aren't usually on the trade block before they're even halfway through their second pro campaigns, but Forbes is a unique case. An undersized (166 pounds) corner out of Mississippi State, the Ron Rivera regime drafted him with the 16th selection in last year's draft ... and didn't end up liking what it saw. Forbes began the season in the starting lineup before being benched in October. He was in and out of the lineup the rest of the way," stated Barnwell.
In the trade scenario, Barnwell has the Chargers giving up a fifth-round pick in exchange for Forbes and a sixth-round pick. On the surface, trading for a non-starter may not make sense.
However, Forbes was once a first-round selection. So, taking a chance on him for a fifth-round pick doesn't sound bad at all.
