Chargers are giving away free season tickets to one lucky fan -- how to enter
The Los Angeles Chargers have the luxury of playing in one of the best looking stadiums in the NFL. There's no doubt that the fan experience in SoFi Stadium is electric and unlike any other, which is why Chargers fans pack the place whenever there's a home game. The Chargers played eight games at home last season, totaling 559,732 fans over that span, 15th most in the league.
The Chargers are running a cool contest, which will give one lucky fan season tickets for the 2025 season. The Bolts are allowing their fans to guess the correct order of their 2025 schedule (including the bye week) in order to secure a pair of season tickets.
The official rules are that entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PT on April 30 and all entrants must be 18 years of age and be California residents.
The NFL schedule is usually released not long after the draft, so it should be coming sometime ovet the next month. For a refresher, here's a look at the Chargers' 2025 opponents:
Denver Broncos (2x)
Kansas City Chiefs (2x)
Las Vegas Raiders (2x)
Home
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
Away
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
It's also worthy to note that the Chargers were selected as the home team to play in São Paolo, Brazil for Week 1. That throws another wrinkle into the fans' guesses for the correct schedule in order to win season tickets. Usually when teams play internationally, they'll have a home game the following week, so the Chargers more than likely will be at SoFi in Week 2.
