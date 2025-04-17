4 pass rushers the Los Angeles Chargers could target in the 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from Joey Bosa this offseason, which leaves a hole in their defense. They were able to keep Khalil Mack, who will work with Bud Dupree and Tuli Tuipulotu, but only Tuipulotu is a long-term option.
That's why it's important they add another pass rusher in the 2025 NFL draft. Whether they attack the position in Round 1 or look for someone to groom behind the veterans, the Chargers need to find someone they believe can be a full-time starter.
RELATED: Chargers' chances of NFL draft trades revealed through Joe Hortiz's Ravens tenure
That said, here are four players they need to consider when the draft takes place.
Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
If the Chargers want to address a different need on Day 1, they could still find a quality prospect on Day 2. One option is UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo.
After spending two seasons at Cal, Oladejo transferred to UCLA for his final two years. During his senior campaign, he moved from a traditional linebacker role to the EDGE, and recorded 14 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.
He's a developmental player but could be a home run if he reaches his ceiling.
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Another possible target on Day 2 is Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder was highly productive for the Buckeyes, recording 23 sacks in four seasons.
Sawyer was a menace during the NCAA playoffs, recording 4.5 sacks and breaking up six passes. He might not be an overly explosive player, but he should have a long and productive NFL career.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
One player the Chargers have shown interest in during the offseason is Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College. The senior defensive end recorded 21 tackles for a loss and 16.5 sacks, which led the ACC.
RELATED: Ranking who will Chargers take in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft
He's slightly undersized at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, but that could help him slide to the Chargers at pick No. 22.
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
James Pearce Jr. is someone who could make an instant impact for L.A. He recorded 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons, proving he could get the job done in the SEC. He might not be available at No. 22, but if he somehow lasts, the Chargers would be wise to pull the trigger.
