Chargers predicted to take big NFL draft risk that might just pay dividends
The Los Angeles Chargers know they need to add some weapons for Justin Herbert heading into the NFL Draft, as they didn't really do that in free agency.
However, it's not looking like the Chargers are going to select a wide receiver in the first round later this month. Defensive tackle is becoming a popular pick for Los Angeles, and of course, the Bolts have been incessantly linked to tight end Colston Loveland.
Going with Loveland would obviously be very helpful for Herbert, but the Chargers must bring in some wide outs to put alongside of Ladd McConkey.
Fortunately, this upcoming class is very deep at the position, so Los Angeles should be able to land a dynamic playmaker or two on Days 2 and 3 of the draft.
Owain Jones of Pro Football Network does have LA selecting a wide receiver in the third round, but it's a risky one: Colorado State star Tory Horton.
Why is Horton so risky, you ask? Well, the 22-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he exited early due to a knee injury that required surgery. The injury has definitely affected his draft status to the point where some feel he could slip to Day 3.
But there is no doubting Horton's talent, and his terrific showing at the Scouting Combine indicates that he has gotten healthy (which is why he is now garnerning Day 2 consideration).
The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher rattled off consecutive 1,100-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, hauling in 96 receptions for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns in the latter year. Yes, he did it outside of a power conference, but those are still impressive numbers, nonetheless.
Horton could represent a terrific downfield weapon for Herbert and would further open things up for McConkey on those short and intermediate routes.
He would be a risk due to his recent medical history, especially considering all of the other talented receivers that should be available in the third round. But if Horton is 100 percent, he could comprise a massive sleeper addition for the Chargers.
