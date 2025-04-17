Chargers steal instant starter and new name in second round of latest mock draft
It's obvious that the Los Angeles Chargers need another weapon on offense, right? Last year, they drafted Ladd McConkey in the second round, who exceeded expectations in his first year with the Bolts. McConkey had 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular season games, then followed that up with a 197-yard, one-touchdown performance in their Wild Card loss.
Outside of McConkey, the Chargers failed to find anyone to step up to be the second option on offense. Former first round pick Quentin Johnston had 711 yards and eight touchdowns, but was wildly inconsistent as drops plagued his sophomore season. Will Dissly had the same issue, despite having a career year with 481 yards and two scores.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report created a three-round mock draft, having the Chargers forego offense in the first round but landing Utah State wideout Jalen Royals in the second round.
Royals spent three seasons at Utah State, with his best season coming in 2023 where he caught 71 passes for 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2024, a foot injury limited him to just seven games, but Royals was still able to manage 834 yards and six touchdowns in that span.
Despite his foot injury, Royals still participated in the NFL Combine and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash. Considering the injury, he probably could've ran faster. Standing at 6'0, 205 pounds, Royals has the frame to step in and immediately contribute at the next level. He may not be the most explosive player, but his spatial awareness and finesse with the ball in his hands could come in handy if he lands with the Chargers.
