Chargers-Ravens trade proposal sees L.A. send a pick and player for $56 million star
With the Los Angeles Chargers in need of more playmakers in the passing game on offense, could the team opt to bring in yet another tight end to help remedy that need?
At least one NFL analyst, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, believes it's possible. Moton recently suggested a trade between the Chargers and Baltimore Ravens for tight end Mark Andrews.
The proposal sees the Chargers give up a 2025 fourth-round pick and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer in exchange for Andrews. Here's Moton's thoughts on Andrews' fit in Los Angeles.
"Quarterback Justin Herbert would have a target he can rely on inside the 20-yard line, which is vital for the Chargers, who finished 18th in red-zone scoring percentage last season," Moton wrote.
Entering the final year of his $56 million contract, trade rumors and speculation have swirled around the 29-year-old, and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta did nothing to dispel that recently.
"I never know what's going to happen," DeCosta said when asked about Andrews' future with the team. "And I would never want to say this or that. But I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior. He's played his butt off for us."
The Chargers did already add to their tight ends room with the free-agent signing of Tyler Conklin, who forms a decent one-two punch with Will Dissly. However, neither of those players move the needle all that much when it comes to contributing in the passing game.
Andrews is a different story. Not only is he one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the NFL, Andrews is also a phenomenal red-zone target, as evidenced by his 11 scores last season, and a plus blocker.
While Moton's proposal is close, we still think the Chargers would be giving up too much. Andrews is coming off a down season in terms of yardage and is on the final year of his deal. Los Angeles shouldn't be open to giving up more than a fifth-round pick in a trade for Andrews.
Even though a trade for Andrews would create a crowded situation in the tight ends room, that is trumped by the team's need to add more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert. Bring Andrews in (assuming the price is right) and worry about the rest later.
