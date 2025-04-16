Chargers weapon already on the hot seat before playing a single game
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to replace J.K. Dobbins with Najee Harris in free agency, signing the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back to a one-year contract.
Harris is a rather bizarre talent, as he has registered over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four NFL seasons, but he is not typically viewed as an elite halfback due to his lack of efficiency (he owns a lifetime average of 3.9 yards per carry).
How will that translate in to the Chargers' offense? Well, Spencer Schultz of Chargers Wire feels that Harris needs to get going pretty quickly, listing the 27-year-old among four Bolts players facing make-or-break seasons in 2025.
"There's a reason why he only got a one-year deal in free agency this offseason," Schultz wrote. "If he can break out in 2025, which is possible behind the Chargers' massive offensive line, then Harris could try for a multi-year deal next offseason. If we see more of the same from him, he may fall into the pattern of signing one-year deals every offseason."
One big positive for Harris is that he has shown he can represent a decent pass-catching weapon out of the backfield, as evidenced by the fact that he hauled in 74 receptions during his rookie campaign back in 2021. He has not even caught 50 passes in a single season ever since, but that may have also had to do with the Steelers' quarterabck situation.
Perhaps playing with Justin Herbert will open Harris up as a playmaker in Los Angeles, but the Bolts should probably still look to add another running back at some point in the NFL Draft to provide themselves with some insurance at the position.
