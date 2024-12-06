Chargers’ Greg Roman makes admission about gameplans before Week 14 vs. Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman stepped to the podium in Week 14 and admitted that he needs to be better if the team is to overcome the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
There, Roman said that his overall game-planning and play-calling need to be better when it comes to running the football.
Long story short, Roman made it clear that a team can’t beat the Chiefs without a strong ground game.
Roman has been on the receiving end of some criticism since last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, where his offense couldn’t cobble together even 200 total yards. Justin Herbert threw for just 147 yards while being sacked five times and Chargers runners averaged 3.3 yards per carry on just 17 attempts.
While part of that was the Chargers trying to figure things out with J.K. Dobbins in the backfield after his move to injured reserve, the lack of a strong running game has been a constant problem for the offense nearly all season.
Back during the Week 4 loss to the same Chiefs team, the Chargers had Dobbins and still rushed for 55 yards on 24 carries (2.3 average).
In other words, Roman isn’t revealing any secrets to the Chiefs by saying this publicly—the Chargers are going to go out on Sunday night looking to dominate the trenches in a way they haven’t for most of the season.
