Hall of Fame QB takes aim at Greg Roman for Justin Herbert's struggles
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to collapse offensively late in games this season, especially as the weapons around Justin Herbert continue to struggle.
So much so, even an NFL Hall of Famer like Kurt Warner can’t help but notice the problems.
“I know they have had some success this year & Justin Herbert has played some really good football, but the Chargers pass O is a struggle for me to watch & makes it really hard on the QB IMO,” Warner wrote on social media. “It leaves me asking WHY so often! I need someone to create a device where I get direct audio/video from every install session around the league so I can know the method behind the madness!”
A short translation? Warner wants to know why someone like Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn’t making life easier on Herbert.
Roman, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers clearly want to be a run-first team, yet that’s a big struggle with a bad interior offensive line and J.K. Dobbins sitting on injured reserve.
Manufacturing short throws to keep the ball moving would be ideal, but the Chargers also don’t have a true No. 1 at tight end, nor has any wideout beyond rookie Ladd McConkey stepped up.
There’s also the matter of limited mobility for Herbert, who has continually battled lower-body injuries this year.
Hence…the current state of the offense, which perplexes even Hall of Famers.
While it’s hard to say how Roman might be able to fix this problem before a roster overhaul during the offseason, whether he can might decide if the Chargers can look competitive in the playoffs (provided they even make it there).
