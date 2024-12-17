Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers QB for Week 16
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert entered the Week 15 loss to Tampa Bay juggling multiple injuries.
Herbert took several more shots in that loss and has since appeared on the team’s injury report again. He and the Chargers have a short turnaround coming out of that loss as they next play the Denver Broncos a few days later on the Week 16 edition of Thursday Night Football.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Herbert injury updates before kickoff in Week 16.
Justin Herbert injury update
- The Chargers listed Herbert as limited with an ankle injury on the first injury report of the week, although it is merely an estimated report because of the short week.
The path so far…
Herbert battled through an ankle injury and leg contusion to play in Week 15 against the Buccaneers. He’s stressed that it isn’t the same ankle, nor as serious as the high ankle sprain that greatly limited his mobility earlier in the year. Even so, he’s dealing with an ankle injury and self-described knee swelling.
What it means…
Herbert continues to take a beating behind a bad offensive line. Against Tampa Bay, he threw for 195 yards and two scores, but averaged less than six yards per attempt. It was also the first time all season he didn’t attempt at least one rush from the pocket. Meaning, his mobility is once again limited in some ways and the Chargers will keep attempting to be a run-first team despite the struggling line and lack of threatening weapons in the passing game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
AFC Playoff picture: Where do Chargers stand after Week 15 loss?
Takeaways following Chargers' brutal loss to Buccaneers
Chargers, Harbaugh crowned 'pretenders' following loss to Bucs
Chargers postgame injury report
NFL free agency: Chargers absolutely need to reach out to a veteran WR
Chargers get straightforward in a new mock draft -- in the best possible way