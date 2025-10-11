Chargers heavily favored over Dolphins in NFL expert predictions for Week 6
The Los Angeles Chargers will be away this week to take on the Miami Dolphins. Do the Bolts need a win now more than ever, as they dropped their last two games and now hold a slim lead in the AFC West. The Denver Broncos are right on their tail and take on the 0-5 New York Jets this week.
The Chargers should come away with a win this week but it won't come easy. Not due to their opponent, as the Dolphins haven't looked great with their 1-4 record. Their lone win came against the aforementioned Jets. It won't come easy due to the Chargers' lengthy injury list, with rookie Omarion Hampton out for four weeks and Joe Alt still missing time with an ankle sprain among others.
RELATED: Tuli Tuipulotu vs. Tua Tagovailoa, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Dolphins
This will be the 38th all-time matchup between the Chargers and Dolphins, with Miami holding a 20-17 lead. Their last matchup came in 2023, when the Dolphins won 36-34. The Chargers' last win against Miami came the year prior, a 23-17 victory.
With the game just days away, NFL experts gave their picks and predictions for Chargers vs Dolphins in Week 6. Here's a look at each selection:
Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 6 predictions
GPG: 24-21 Chargers
Co. Wolfe: 24-23 Chargers
A. Rank: 23-20 Dolphins
M. Grant: 23-17 Chargers
B. Brooks: 21-17 Chargers
MJD: 24-20 Chargers
G. Gordon: 41-38 Chargers
N. Shook: 25-20 Chargers
E. Edholm: 24-21 Chargers
K. Patra: 24-20 Chargers
The Chargers take on the Dolphins this Sunday at 1pm ET/10am PT.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could ignore Saints’ Alvin Kamara if Dolphins RB is available via trade
Justin Herbert's OL somehow gets worse after Chargers final injury report for Week 6
Chargers have a 'stud' and 'dud' among NFL free-agent signings ahead of Dolphins game
Odafe Oweh already changed 'crazy' Chargers jersey number already after trade