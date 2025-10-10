Tuli Tuipulotu vs. Tua Tagovailoa, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Dolphins
Five games into the season, the Los Angeles Chargers have proven they can beat every team in the AFC West. Of course, Jim Harbaugh’s club has also shown that they can’t defeat a team outside of the division.
Over the past two Sundays, the Chargers were handed their first loss of 2025 by the pesky Giants, 21-18. That was followed by a 27-10 setback to the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium in a game in which the Bolts owned a 10-0 first-quarter lead.
Harbaugh’s team now looks to stop the bleeding at Miami against the 1-4 Dolphins. The Chargers’ offensive line has its share of injury issues, and now rookie running back Omarion Hampton has been sidelined. Quarterback Justin Herbert may have to turn into Superman in South Florida, and he’s had his own struggles as of late.
Chargers vs. Dolphins History
The teams first met during the Dolphins’ inaugural season in 1966. Miami owns a 20-17 overall edge in the standings, and the clubs have split four postseason meetings. The most notable of those playoff encounters came in 1981, when Don Coryell’s Chargers knocked off Don Shula’s Dolphins, 41-38 in overtime, in the divisional round at the fabled Orange Bowl.
When last these teams met, it was on the opening Sunday of 2023, The Dolphins outlasted the Chargers, 39-34, in a super shootout at SoFi Stadium as Tua Tagovailoa (with a huge assist from Tyreek Hill) outdueled Justin Herbert. The last time the Bolts visited South Florida, they left the Sunshine State on the short end of a 29-21 score in 2020.
Chargers must rectify recent turnover issues
A season ago, only the Buffalo Bills (8) did a better job of taking care of the football than the Chargers. The team’s nine turnovers in 2024 are the third-fewest by a team in a single season in NFL annals. Harbaugh’s club has already given up the football seven times in five games, and committed two turnovers in each of their last three contests.
Miami’s defense has hit rock bottom this season when it comes to stopping the run. Coordinator Anthony Weaver’s unit is dead last in the league in rushing defense, giving up a disturbing 174.2 yards per game on the ground. Last week, the ‘Fins were gashed for a whopping 239 yards on just 32 running plays—a horrific 7.5 yards per attempt.
Keep an Eye on Chargers’ OLB Tuli Tuipulotu
It was the 2023 second-round pick from USC and not Khalil Mack (currently on IR) who led the Chargers with eight sacks a season ago. Tuli Tuipulotu has a team-high four QB traps this season, but it’s worth noting that all of those sacks came in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Giants. There’s a reason the team traded for Odafe Oweh this week.
The Dolphins can’t stop teams on the ground, and McDaniel seemingly refuses to run. Only the Bengals are averaging fewer running plays per game this season. A week ago at Carolina, Miami led the Panthers 17-0 in the second quarter but finished the game with 19 yards on 14 carries. De’Von Achane is overdue for a breakout game.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh shares thoughts on Chargers' running backs after Omarion Hampton injury
Chargers coach explains why they coughed up notable player in Odafe Oweh trade
Omarion Hampton's injury forced Chargers to host multiple RBs on workouts