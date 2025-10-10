Chargers could ignore Saints’ Alvin Kamara if Dolphins RB is available via trade
The Los Angeles Chargers trading for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is one of the many ideas that keep making the rounds as Justin Herbert’s team attempts to pick up the pieces.
After all, Herbert’s offense has now lost Najee Harris for the season and first-rounder Omarion Hampton to injured reserve for an unknown stretch of time.
The Chargers have responded by making one simple roster move so far.
But there’s an angle where a struggling Miami Dolphins team makes running back De’Von Achane available…after the Chargers play them this weekend, of course.
Should Chargers trade for Dolphins RB De’Von Achane?
Pro Football Network's Bjorn Bergstrom has listed the Chargers as one of the four teams in the NFL that make sense for an Achane trade: “Achane is certainly accomplished and would fit well in the high-powered offense of the Chargers, with quarterback Justin Herbert leading the way.”
Achane, 23, was a third-round pick in 2023 who averages 5.4 yards per carry for his career with 15 rushing touchdowns. He’s also scored 12 times as a receiver.
Why the Dolphins would want to let Achane go is hard to say, but if they fall to 1-5 over the weekend, the front office there could be looking to sell high on as many assets as possible.
The Chargers should certainly have an interest, considering Achane is in the middle of his prime, still has one more year left on his rookie deal and would make a fantastic rotational presence alongside Hampton.
