Justin Herbert's OL somehow gets worse after Chargers final injury report for Week 6
The Los Angeles Chargers had some major injury concerns to track going into the final injury report before they play the Miami Dolphins in Week 6.
Before anything else, elite offensive tackle Joe Alt was the headliner. While he shed the walking boot and appears to be on the right track in a hurry, he didn’t participate all week in practice and, as expected, will miss the game.
But other major concerns about the offensive line were worth watching too. Starting right tackle Trey Pipkins (in place of Rashawn Slater) didn’t practice over the first two days of the week. Backup and possible starter Jamaree Salyer went limited on the first day of practice, then missed the second day.
Only guard Mekhi Becton provided positive news, going limited on the first day and full on the next. One catch: He already admitted he needs to play with a cast on his hand.
Chargers Week 6 final injury report vs. Dolphins
- Edge Bud Dupree (Questionable)
- WR Quentin Johnston (Questionable)
- LB Denzel Perryman (Questionable)
- OL Jamaree Salyer (Questionable)
- DL Scott Matlock (Questionable)
- OL Joe Alt (Out)
- WR Derius Davis (Out)
- DL Da'Shawn Hand (Out)
- OL Trey Pipkins (Out)
Good luck figuring out what the offensive line will look like on Sunday against the Dolphins. Austin Deculus started at left tackle last week and struggled in a big way. They could try Salyer, but he was in and out of practice this week.
Things are so rough, in fact, that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spitballed the idea of even letting Becton have a go at playing left tackle.
Rest assured the actual makeup of the offensive line will be the main conversation topic around the Chargers before kickoff.
