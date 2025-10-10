Charger Report

Chargers have a 'stud' and 'dud' among NFL free-agent signings ahead of Dolphins game

The Los Angeles Chargers won with free agent Keenan Allen but whiffed on running back Najee Harris.

Richie Whitt

The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-2 and - like their record - in free agency you win some, you lose some. Same, of course, with the NFL Draft.

While injuries to key offensive linemen Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt and running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton have harpooned a promising 3-0 start entering Sunday's game at the Miami Dolphins, some of general manager Joe Hortiz's whiffs have been impossible to avoid.

The Chargers, for example, hit a home run by drafting Hampton with their first pick, but struck in signing Harris to be their No. 1 running back. Similar things are happening at receiver, where the Chargers look saavy in bringing back Keenan Allen, but haven't gotten much (three catches for 45 yards) from second-round draft choice Tre Harris.

Accordingly, Sports Illustrated has one Chargers' free agent on its early-season "Studs" list and one included among the "Duds."

Writes SI about Allen:, who signed a one-year contract for only $3 million:

"Similar to Stefon Diggs in New England, Allen didn’t have a long line of suitors, partly because he’s on the wrong side of 30. But even in his age-33 season, Allen has shown he still has plenty left in the tank. He hasn’t missed a beat in his return to being Justin Herbert’s favorite target on third down. Allen has 29 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns this season." 

But as for the worst NFL free-agent contracts there is Harris and his one-year deal for $9 million. Says SI:

"Harris’s rocky first year in Los Angeles started with him sustaining an eye injury during a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July. He missed most of training camp before becoming a surprise addition to the Chargers’ initial 53-man roster. Harris sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3 against the Broncos."

Hampton more than took up Harris' slack before he suffered an ankle injury that has forced him onto injured reserve.

