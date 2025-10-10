Odafe Oweh already changed 'crazy' Chargers jersey number already after trade
New Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Odafe Oweh has already changed his jersey number after coming over via trade from the Baltimore Ravens.
Oweh showed up to practice after the big trade wearing the No. 51 while going through work with his new team.
Not long after, though, he admitted in interviews that he wasn’t the biggest fan of how it felt and/or looked.
"I might change it, to be honest. I might go 98," Oweh said, according to Chargers.com’s Eric Smith. "I just had to see how [51] looked ... it looked crazy."
True to his word, Oweh showed up the next day in a fresh No. 98 jersey:
Good thing Oweh got that sorted out, too, because all indications from Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and otherwise are that he will play right away in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.
Those Chargers hope Oweh can live up to some of his first-round billing right out of the gates and boost a pass-rush missing Khalil Mack.
