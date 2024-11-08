Chargers one of just 7 teams to ignore in-season trades
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz have a plan and it simply didn’t include the NFL trade deadline—or otherwise.
While that shouldn’t bother Chargers fans too much given how well the roster turnover during Year 1 of the Harbaugh experience has gone, it’s still notable.
As Nick Korte of Over the Cap pointed out, the Chargers were just one of seven teams this season to ignore in-season trades before the deadline:
•Dolphins
•Colts
•Chargers
•Eagles
•Giants
•Falcons
•Bucs
Of course, this doesn’t mean Hortiz and the Chargers won’t make moves if the right one comes up. Case in point, the late-August trade with the Tennessee Titans to acquire Elijah Molden, who has been a breakout for the defense this year.
But Harbaugh and Hortiz didn’t seem to see anything they liked at this year’s deadline.
"I didn't see, and I don't think Joe saw, where we needed a player at any position group," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith and Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "We love the guys and feel great at every position group."
The price has to be right on deals, too, though Harbaugh isn’t going to dive into that aspect at a podium.
Given how well the revamped front office has crafted the roster so far, the Chargers have likely earned the benefit of the doubt for being one of the only teams to sit out the deadline.
