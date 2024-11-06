Jim Harbaugh drawing rave reviews with Chargers so far
When the Los Angeles Chargers were looking for a new head coach, they wanted to bring in someone who had seen success. So when the opportunity presented itself to bring in former NFL head coach Jim Harbaugh, the franchise could not pass it up.
Last season, Harbaugh was at the college level, leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship. However, there was a time not that long ago when the Chargers head coach was leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl. Everywhere Harbaugh has been, he has won—the stop in Los Angeles being no different.
In all three of Harbaugh's major stops as head coach, he has taken over a team with a losing record. However, the following season, he has led them to a winning record. As it currently stands, Harbaugh is on track to do that with the Chargers.
The Chargers already have as many wins this season as they did all of last season with five. The culture has changed, and seemingly for the better.
Just look at what Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had to say: "It's what Harbaugh's done everywhere he's been — and is doing again in Los Angeles. ..That's the vision, and genius of Harbaugh, even if you might see it a different way… And it looks like the tougher team most weeks, once again, is the one coached by Harbaugh. "
Or, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano: "Harbaugh has quickly turned the Chargers into a team no one will want to face come December and January."
Yes, the eccentric personality of Harbaugh is the story often told about him. But what shouldn't get lost in all of that is his actual ability to lead a team. On paper, this Chargers team shouldn't be anywhere near the postseason discussion. However, they are. The Harbaugh effect is already taking place, and it is changing this franchise for the better.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers NFL trade deadline rumor tracker: Latest reports and updates
Los Angeles Chargers last second trade offers ahead of deadline
Did Jim Harbaugh just spoil Chargers' trade deadline plans?
Chargers' Khalil Mack involved in 'dream' trade deadline scenario
Cleveland Browns weapon is ideal Chargers trade deadline target