Chargers' Jim Harbaugh identifies 'breakout star' flying under radar

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh just confirmed something fans have been starting to feel for a while: 

The defense might have a breakout star on its hands. 

Said star is linebacker Daiyan Henley, with Harbaugh telling reporters before Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans the following: "Daiyan Henley, he's a shining star. He's ascending to be a superstar."

Daiyan Henley, a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2023, appeared in 15 games as a rookie but played just 53 snaps while mostly helping on special teams. 

The whole thing has changed for Henley during his soophomre campaign. Over his first eight games, he’s played a whopping 87 percent of the snaps (438) earning him a 68.6 PFF grade in the process, good for a top-45 ranking out of 157. 

It’s not just Harbaugh or grades, either. Here’s what one analyst had to say about Henley’s play so far: 

Just like that, coordinator Jesse Minter is getting the most out of Henley’s athletic traits and the sophomore is responding in a big way. 

So no, Harbaugh’s coachspeak-type description shouldn’t go ignored. 

