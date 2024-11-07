Chargers' Jim Harbaugh identifies 'breakout star' flying under radar
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh just confirmed something fans have been starting to feel for a while:
The defense might have a breakout star on its hands.
Said star is linebacker Daiyan Henley, with Harbaugh telling reporters before Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans the following: "Daiyan Henley, he's a shining star. He's ascending to be a superstar."
Daiyan Henley, a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2023, appeared in 15 games as a rookie but played just 53 snaps while mostly helping on special teams.
The whole thing has changed for Henley during his soophomre campaign. Over his first eight games, he’s played a whopping 87 percent of the snaps (438) earning him a 68.6 PFF grade in the process, good for a top-45 ranking out of 157.
It’s not just Harbaugh or grades, either. Here’s what one analyst had to say about Henley’s play so far:
Just like that, coordinator Jesse Minter is getting the most out of Henley’s athletic traits and the sophomore is responding in a big way.
So no, Harbaugh’s coachspeak-type description shouldn’t go ignored.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
49ers, Wolverines and now Chargers -- Jim Harbaugh is doing it again
Chargers linked to Saints superstar ahead of NFL trade deadline
Chargers 'looked into' Mike Williams trade before Steelers-Jets deal
Chargers opt out of trade deadline as other AFC contenders make moves
Chargers fans debate whether team got it right at NFL trade deadline