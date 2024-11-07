Khalil Mack injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 10
The Los Angeles Chargers have an interesting injury situation to watch in Week 10 due to the vagueness of happenings around star pass-rusher Khalil Mack.
Ahead of the team’s Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans, the Chargers had to list Mack on the injury report after specualtion from fans about his outlook for a few days.
Here’s a look at a list of running updates before kickoff.
Khalil Mack injury update
On the first injury report of the week the Chargers listed Mack as a did-not-practice (DNP) due to a groin injury.
The path so far…
Mack ran off the field late in the etam’s Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns and was clearly battling some sort of injury. But after the game, he shot down any sort of injury talk. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said on the Monday after the win that he didn’t have any sort of update to provide on Mack. Now, the injury reports shed at least a little light on the situation.
What it means
If Mack is a DNP on Thursday too, it’s time for fans to start worrying. Granted, Joey Bosa is back, depth is strong and the Chargers only play the 2-6 Titans. But it should go without saying, Mack is a game-changer and the Chargers need him out there.
