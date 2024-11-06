Chargers cap space update after NFL trade deadline
The cap space outlook for the Los Angeles Chargers might have played a role in the team not making any moves at the NFL trade deadline.
While those Chargers were linked to a Saints superstar and reportedly sniffed around the idea of bringing back Mike Williams via trade with the Jets, Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz stood firm and didn’t make a move.
Financials likely played a role beyond the simple back-and-forth that goes on between teams during trade talks. After all, the Chargers only have roughly $6.9 million in free cap space right now, according to Spotrac.
That cap can be manipulated in any variety of ways, yes, but that number puts the Chargers just above the bottom 10 in cap space around the NFL:
- San Francisco 49ers $52.5 million
- Cleveland Browns: $45.4 million
- Las Vegas Raiders: $36 million
- New England Patriots: $35.4 million
- Detroit Lions: $27.1 million
- Washington Commanders: $25.1 million
- Dallas Cowboys: $23.2 million
- Miami Dolphins: $21.1 million
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $20.1 million
- Arizona Cardinals: $19.9 million
- Tennessee Titans: $18.5 million
- Green Bay Packers: $16.6 million
- Indianapolis Colts: $11.5 million
- Minnesota Vikings: $11.4 million
- Philadelphia Eagles: $10.2 million
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $9.4 million
- Pittsburgh Steelers: $9.4 million
- Seattle Seahawks: $9.2 million
- Cincinnati Bengals: $8.6 million
- Atlanta Falcons: $7.9 million
- Chicago Bears: $7.5 million
- Los Angeles Chargers: $6.9 million
- Houston Texans: $6.8 million
- Denver Broncos: $4.4 million
- New Orleans Saints: $4.2 million
- Carolina Panthers: $4.1 million
- New York Giants: $3.7 million
- New York Jets: $.6 million
- Los Angeles Rams: $3 million
- Buffalo Bills: $3 million
- Kansas City Chiefs: $2 million
- Baltimore Ravens: -$1.4 million
Cap space, though, becomes a boon for the Chargers next offseason, where they are projected to have roughly $76 million—despite Justin Herbert’s cap hit ballooning to $37 million and before making a decision on the out built into Joey Bosa’s contract that is otherwise a $36 million cap hit.
The Chargers believe they can win now, which has proven true. But the cap number next offseason will spur plenty of change, too.
