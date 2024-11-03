Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers jumped out to a lead against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 and never really looked back.
Along the way to the 27-10 win, there weren't many notable injury setbacks. But names like Joey Bosa and DJ Chark still dominated the conversation around the game itself.
Here's a quick look at injury notes from right after the game went final.
Simi Fehoko injury update
The wideout suffered an arm injury on special teams late Sunday and skipped the blue medical tent right for the locker room. The Chargers ruled him questionable to return with roughly five minutes left in regulation.
Ja'Sir Taylor injury update
A key member of the secondary, Taylor suffered a fibula injury and the team declared him questionable to return. Like most of the cornerback room, he's battled injuries for most of the year.
Junior Colson injury update
The linebacker suffered an ankle injury and within the hour had his status shifted from questionable to simply out.
DJ Chark injury update
The Chargers finally moved Chark to the active roster just days before the window to do so closed. But after a limited week of practice once again, Chark was one of the prominent names on the team's inactives list.
Joey Bosa injury update
Bosa played in his second straight game, albeit while still working through a hip injury. He appeared to reaggravate it last week, only for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh to shoot down that idea before Sunday.
