Chargers injury updates hint at big returns for Justin Herbert in Week 8
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of a 38-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After a triumphant 3-0 start, the Bolts have lost three of their last four and surrendered the division lead to the Denver Broncos.
No time to sulk, as the Chargers have a quick turnaround this week on Thursday night. They'll host the Minnesota Vikings, who have injury concerns of their own. Speaking of injuries, the Chargers have been decimated across the board this season. They're hoping to get some key players back soon, but the shorter timeline this week could prevent that.
Hassan Haskins (hamstring) was listed as doubtful for Thursday night by head coach Jim Harbaugh. Haskins was filling in as the backup to Kimani Vidal, who took over the starting role due to Omarion Hampton's injury.
Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins injury updates
Alt's ankle sprain seems to be getting somewhat better. It seems like he's really pushing to play this week, as the Chargers' offensive line could use his help badly. Pipkins returning would also be helpful, as he's dealing with a knee injury. Both linemen were listed as limited in Monday's practice report.
Alt said the plan for him is to return on Thursday night.
The Chargers still have lots of injuries to deal with, but Alt returning this week could be huge.
