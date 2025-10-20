Colts players take shots at Chargers after ugly Week 7 beatdown
The Los Angeles Chargers got whipped in all phases of football during the Week 7, 38-24 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.
Colts players are letting them hear about it, too.
Several Colts players took to social media to throw a little shade at the Chargers, while also laughing off the fact that nobody seemed to think the 6-1 Colts were the real deal.
Players getting in on the fun were tight end Mo Alie-Cox and linebacker Zaire Franklin.
There’s nothing the Chargers can really say, either. The Colts only ran 58 plays to 74 for the Chargers, yet put up 38 points. Justin Herbert threw some horrendous interceptions behind an injured and bad offensive line.
And the Chargers defense looked disinterested at best, going from a unit that flew under the radar as elite last year to one that has outsiders questioning if coordinator Jesse Minter is really worth considering as a head coaching candidate.
If the Chargers are lucky, the players use the showing and even this little bit of fringe bulletin-board material as motivation on a short turnaround before Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
If they don’t, falling to 4-4 would be a disaster and spoil the very last little bit of momentum the team found when it ripped off three straight AFC West wins to start the season.
