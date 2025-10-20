Breece Hall and the Chargers' top 5 trade options as the deadline approaches
Combine Sunday's disastrous loss with the fact that the NFL's trade deadline is only two weeks away and Los Angeles Chargers fans are demanding ... something.
A blockbuster? A tweak? Anything, really.
Last week came reports that the Chargers were actively calling about trading for a running back. And after Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they gave up 38 points and 401 yards there's obviously room for improvement on the defense.
We know the Bolts - like most teams - made a call to the Tennessee Titans to inquire about elite pass-rusher Jeffrey Simmons. But Tennessee made it known that he wasn't going to be dealt, and then he suffered a hamstring injury and left Sunday's loss. There goes that idea.
CBS has put together a list of players likely to be traded before Nov. 4. A look at where the Chargers stand on the biggest available names:
Breece Hall
The Jets are the NFL's only winless team and they'll likely have a fire sale to acquire assets for the future. But the Chargers will get star rookie Omarion Hampton back at some point, and fill-in Kimani Vidal has proven more than adequate. Hall is a Pro Bowl talent, but is running back a priority. Najee Harris will likely be back next season.
Jakobi Meyers
With only nine catches in seven games, rookie second-round draft pick Tre Harris has been a disappointment. But with Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, do the Chargers need to sacrifice draft capital to upgrade a receiving trio that has produced 109 catches for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns? Meyers, for what it's worth, will want a new team to sign him to new contract.
Trey Hendrickson
The Chargers got only one sack of Colts' quarterback Daniel Jones in 34 dropbacks. so there's obviously a need for pass-rush help. But with the return of Khalil Mack and the recent trade for Odafe Oweh, should they break the bank for the Cincinnati Bengals' All-Pro? Less sexy deals for Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb or Matthew Judon (Dolphins) might be more feasible.
David Njoku
Free-agent Tyler Conklin is a colossal bust and Will Dissly has regressed, leaving the tight-end production to rookie Oronde Gadsden He responded Sunday with 164 yards and a touchdown, but quarterback Justin Herbert could use another big-body veteran such as the Cleveland Browns' former Pro Bowler. In the final year of his contract, he would cost less than $1 million.
Cam Taylor-Britt
Trading for Bengals' backup cornerbacks never seems to be savvy strategy, but did you tune in to the Chargers' secondary against the Colts? Taylor-Britt was recently benched in Cincy, but the former second-round pick has loads of talent. Another option for a veteran addition to the secondary could be New England Patriots' safety Kyle Dugger.
