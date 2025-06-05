Chargers keep interesting OL experiments going with Rashawn Slater out again
The current Los Angeles Chargers offensive line without Rashawn Slater at OTAs continues to be a hodgepodge of names centered around guys getting looks at new spots.
Early this week, with Slater still out as a contract extension standoff looms, the Chargers were again experimenting with former first-round pick Zion Johnson in different spots.
According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the first-team offense featured Johnson at center, which kicked Bradley Bozeman to left guard. That meant backup Trey Pipkins got the nod at left tackle.
When Pipkins didn’t participate in team drills, Jamaree Salyer lined up at left tackle.
What’s interesting here isn’t so much the continued moving around of Johnson and Bozeman. Both Pipkins and Salyer had cut or trade buzz around their names last season and into this offseason. But clearly, the Chargers are more than happy to keep rolling out both guys in key backup roles, especially this time of year while Slater is away from the team.
As always, what will stress fans the most here is the fact Bozeman and Johnson are on the path to starting again one year removed from the interior of the line in front of Justin Herbert being such a weak point.
That means Jim Harbaugh and Co. are fully banking on free-agent signee Mekhi Becton to be a massive fix that sweeps the entire interior, not just his right guard spot.
We’ll see if Slater shows up on June 10 for mandatory work or risks fines, which will, in turn, give a better idea of how things stand as the activities start to get a little more serious.
