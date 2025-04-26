Chargers strike aggressive trade with Eagles, move up to pick TE Oronde Gadsden II
The Los Angeles Chargers jumped back up into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to select Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II.
Originally set to make four picks in the sixth round of the draft, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. instead elected to ship No. 181 and No. 209 to the Eagles in exchange for No. 165.
In the process, the Chargers get a 6'5" weapon for Justin Herbert who caught 73 passes for 934 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein tabbed Gadsden as a slot-type weapon:
"Receiver-to-tight-end convert who comes from NFL bloodlines. Gadsden is more of a big slot receiver than a pass-catching tight end. He gets hung up on press coverage and won’t outrange NFL man coverage downfield, but his wingspan gives him a distinct advantage at the catch stage. He creates throwing windows when he’s allowed to stay on the move and he battles for contested catches. He needs to get stronger and become a little more competitive as a blocker but there’s enough receiving talent for him to be picked on Day 3 of the draft."
Funnily enough, a reported blockbuster first-round trade between the Chargers and Eagles fell through on Thursday night. Clearly, the teams kept in touch.
The Chargers had just made Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith the team’s pick at No. 158 before jumping back into the round.
