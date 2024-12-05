Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh has another mysterious update on injured CB
It appears the mystery around Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. isn’t going to be solved anytime soon.
Samuel has been on injured reserve since Week 4 and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has consistently said he doesn’t know if the former second-round pick will return this year.
That continued again ahead of the Chargers’ Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, with Harbaugh telling reporters that there is no update on Samuel and that he’s been told by the organization that he is to share nothing unless there is new information.
Normally, this might not be all that notable. But the Chargers waited until after the bye week in Week 5 to put Samuel on injured reserve, which raised some questions. After Samuel missed the four required games, the questions fired up again and the mystery lingered.
This is an especially notable question for the Chargers now with rookie Cam Hart working his way back from injury. The team’s other breakout cornerback, Tarheeb Still, is busy winning awards and getting drug tested by the NFL for his efforts, but the defense could use the depth against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
At this rate, with Samuel in the final year of his rookie contract, it’s fair to wonder if Chargers fans have already seen the last of him with the team.
