Chargers CB Tarheeb Still's drug test sees NFL change rules
After his epic performance that earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, Los Angeles Chargers rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still earned a drug test from the NFL, too.
And not long after, the NFL and NFLPA just so happened to agree to new rules.
One of those new rules that NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was sure to blast out on social media? No sharing the details of drug tests publicly.
Still, of course, did, by way of linebacker Daiyan Henley, which was then picked up by reporters and shared even further.
It is all very silly posturing from the NFL, whose “random” drug tests seem to coincide with big performances from players. The new rule probably aims to stop that reputation from spreading with this new rule. But the timing of the rule revamp is just as humorous.
As for Still, this isn’t likely to slow him down. He picked off two passes in the win over the Atlanta Falcons, taking one back for a score. The Chargers will need the breakout rookie to have another big game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.
