Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh under fire for failing Justin Herbert during upset loss
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has a well-established reputation as a run-first guy who wants to win in the trenches and impose his will.
It’s a well-earned reputation that has him as one of the greatest coaches to ever grace the sport, which features massive, quick turnarounds for programs at the college and pro level upon his arrival.
So what happened in New York?
The Chargers, sitting on a triumphant 3-0 record after bullying the entire AFC West, went to face the winless Giants and lost, 21-18.
RELATED: Chargers' star is born despite ugly loss to Giants
Along the way, Harbaugh’s offense asked Justin Herbert to attempt 41 passes behind an offensive line that lost Joe Alt to injury. Behind a line, too, that entered without starters Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton.
First-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton, meanwhile, carried the ball 12 times for 128 yards and a score, good for a 10.7 per-carry average.
After the game, Harbaugh waxed poetic about penalties, hits Herbert took and not getting Hampton the ball more, especially: "In hindsight, lose a game, you always think what you could've done different."
RELATED: Chargers' sloppiest game of Jim Harbaugh era vs. Giants produces key takeaways
One doesn’t have to look far to find Harbaugh criticism. There’s no excuse for a 41-12 pass-run ratio given the circumstances, hindsight or not. While the Chargers have been praised in recent weeks and found success by becoming a pass-happy team, there’s a time and a place to shift back the other way.
For whatever reason, Harbaugh and the Chargers didn’t do what seemed obvious in the heat of the moment.
Silver lining? Hampton is a breakout they can lean on, which makes them a little more unpredictable moving forward, provided the coaches lean into it.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injury news goes from bad to worse with Joe Alt spotted in walking boot
Omarion Hampton gives Chargers life with long TD during breakout game
Chargers lose vs Giants: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 4