Chargers' star is born despite ugly loss to Giants
The Los Angeles Chargers finally lost a game. They might have also lost another star player to injury. But they may have found something too: Their franchise running back.
On an ugly day against the New York Giants in which quarterback Justin Herbert threw two interceptions and left tackle Joe Alt left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, rookie running back Omarion Hampton was the lone bright spot in the 21-18 upset loss. The Chargers fall to 3-1; behind rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart the Giants won their first game of the season.
Said Herbert, "We just didn't execute."
The Chargers got off to a hot start this season despite serious injuries to important players, including Rashawn Slater, Khalil Mack and running back Najee Harris. Hampton, the 22nd overall pick in last April's NFL Draft from North Carolina, filled in for Harris with a breakout performance.
He had 128 yards on just 12 carries, including a 54-yard touchdown that pulled the Chargers within three points late in the third quarter. It is the longest touchdown run by a rookie in franchise history.
The Bolts had two possessions in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie or win, but couldn't move the ball against the Giants.
“It stinks,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said of the loss. “Guys fought. Guys battled. We weren’t able to, and I wasn’t able to put us in position to win the game.”
Hampton also had five catches for 37 yards in cementing his spot as the Chargers' new No. 1 running back.
