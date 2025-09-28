Chargers lose vs Giants: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 4
The Los Angeles Chargers dropped their first game of the year on Sunday to the New York Giants. They were bound to come back down to Earth at some point, but a rather frustrating loss has the Bolts at 3-1 through the first four weeks.
Quick takeaways
Turnovers: After coming into this one without throwing an interception in nine-straight regular season starts, Herbert's streak came to an end on Sunday against the Giants. He threw two, one to Dexter Lawrence and the other to Andru Phillips. An unusual performance for Herbert, who has taken care of the ball well.
Tuli dominates: With Khalil Mack out, Tuli Tuipulotu had a whopping four sacks against the Giants. An other-worldly performance for the Chargers' former second-round pick.
Hampton's consistency: The Chargers' first round rookie followed up last week's performance in a big way vs the Giants on Sunday. Hampton had 128 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Top Stat
54: Hampton's explosiveness finally showed up for the Chargers, as he burst through the hole for a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which was followed up by a successful 2-point conversion run by Justin Herbert.
Player of the Game
It's going to be Tuipulotu for this one. Four sacks in one game is ridiculous and he did his job in getting to Giants' rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.
