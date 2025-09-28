Omarion Hampton gives Chargers life with long TD during breakout game
The Los Angeles Chargers are in a fight in New Jersey.
Their Week 4 showdown with the New York Giants has been tougher than expected, with the Giants taking a 21-10 lead. That's when Omarion Hampton decided to put the team on his back.
Hampton broke free for a 54-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 21-16. A two-point conversion followed, and Justin Herbert ran that in to make it 21-18.
It was just one of many great plays for Hampton, as the rookie running back had a huge run earlier in the third quarter where he refused to go down.
The Chargers, who lost Joe Alt to an injury early in the game, are trying to find a way to escape MetLife with a win and keep their winless record intact.
No matter what happens, they can at least walk out of this one excited for what Hampton has been able to do.
