Chargers injury news goes from bad to worse with Joe Alt spotted in walking boot
The injury news went from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Chargers and offensive tackle Joe Alt during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
Despite the Chargers listing Alt as questionable to return with an ankle injury he suffered in the opening quarter, the star left tackle emerged from the halftime tunnel in street clothes and with a boot on his leg.
That reveal went alongside the Chargers officially declaring him out for the game, obviously, while offering no further updates. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it as a high-ankle sprain.
It’s a devastating loss for a Chargers team that already endured the season-ending injury suffered by Rashawn Slater just a few weeks ago.
RELATED: 5 things you need to know about Chargers at Giants in Week 4
At least to close out the game on Sunday, Austin Deculus entered the game at left tackle, while Trey Pipkins remained at right tackle. For now, one can assume that’s how the Chargers will proceed in future weeks, if needed.
That said, if Alt needs to miss extended time, there’s a good chance the Chargers look for outside help, as no team can ever properly plan to lose the NFL’s best offensive tackle duo at the same time.
