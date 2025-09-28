Chargers' sloppiest game of Jim Harbaugh era vs. Giants produces key takeaways
The Los Angeles Chargers played what could best be described as a sloppy game during the Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.
That 21-18 final featured an uncanny multiple-turnover day for Justin Herbert and some iffy-looking defense against a rookie quarterback.
Here are some quick notes and takeaways from Sunday’s game.
Omarion Hampton matches the hype
Here comes Hampton. The first-round rookie stepped into the void after the Najee Harris injury and posted an amazing touchdown run and multiple other eyebrow-raising efforts…all behind a line missing both starting tackles and a starting guard. He finished with 12 carries for 128 yards and the score on a 10.7 per-carry average.
Quentin Johnston…No. 1 wideout
So long, bust label. Johnston continued his epic tear to start the season by making a touch catch in traffic deep down the field for a score after a crisp route. He led all Chargers targets with eight catches for 98 yards and the touchdown.
Injuries are an issue
The Chargers entered this one without Rashawn Slater and Mekhi Becton on the offensive line. Joe Alt left with his injury. While it’s totally reasonable given the wicked nature of the injury bug, the Chargers don’t have a ton of worthwhile depth left. Rest assured they’ll be active looking for help very soon.
Overall? No panic for the Chargers yet.
Losing in a trap game stinks. But look, this was an odd early East Coast kickoff after a lot of travel and against a rookie quarterback with little on film. Plus, the Chargers offense entered the game already down two starting linemen, then lost another in a hurry. That was a recipe for disaster…and they still only lost by three. Fact is, they’re still 3-1, with the three being wins over the AFC West. If the one loss is against an NFC foe, that’s fine, provided things don’t spiral out of control from here.
