This unknown Jim Harbaugh story had reporters getting emotional
Jim Harbaugh has completely changed the fortune of the Los Angeles Chargers in just ten short weeks. They're currently 7-3 and among the top teams in the AFC, expected to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Everything seems to be clicking at the right time for the Chargers, who basically had the complete opposite happen last season when they ended 5-12. Harbaugh is a major factor in it all, as he's gotten his players to buy into his style of coaching. The Chargers are tough, play hard for the guys around them and produce results on the field.
There's one story about Harbaugh's coaching that just broke the light of day, but not for the reason one may think. This came during his stint as the San Francisco 49ers head coach in the early 2010s. Kevin Clark of ESPN shared a tale of how Harbaugh helped a 49ers player during possibly the worst time of his life.
"We're in Phoenix and Kenny Williams, who is the White Sox GM at the time is sitting at the bar," Clark said. "And we're sitting there and at the end he says, 'hey, is Jim Harbaugh here?' And I said 'yeah' and he goes, "do you know where I can find him?' 'I didn't mention this but my son was on the 49ers and he was the one that muffed the punts in the NFC Championship game.' And he said he wanted to thank Jim Harbaugh because when nobody loved his son, Jim Harbaugh did."
If that doesn't speak to the type of coach Jim Harbaugh is, then nothing else will.
