Chargers' Joe Alt provides encouraging answer about playing Thursday night vs. Vikings
First, Khalil Mack. Now, Joe Alt?
Next thing you know the Los Angeles Chargers might even get their swagger back.
In sweet news on a short week, the Bolts' star left tackle confirmed Tuesday that he plans to play in Thursday night's home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Alt suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 and has missed the last three games.
MORE: Chargers injury updates hint at big returns for Justin Herbert in Week 8
In those game the Chargers are 1-2, with the one win being a last-second field goal to beat the one-win Dolphins in Miami.
Alt, of course, was moved from right tackle to left after Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. When No. 3 left tackle Austin Deculus went down with a knee injury in last Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Jim Harbaugh was forced to play natural guard Foster Sarell on the outside.
Joe Alt's Week 8 Status Answer
Alt was back on the practice field Tuesday, albeit with his right ankle heavily taped. When asked by reporters if he was going to play against the Vikings in the primetime showdown at SoFi Stadium, Alt answered ...
"That's the plan."
MORE: Breece Hall and the Chargers' top 5 trade options as the deadline approaches
Mack returned from a month-long absence last week and recorded the Chargers' only sack against the Colts. The return of Alt would go a long way toward reuniting a roster that got off to a hot 3-0 start that feels like years ago.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ worst nightmare about major free-agent signing is coming true
Reeling Chargers surprisingly favored over Vikings due to J.J. McCarthy injury news
Chargers benching key starter needed to happen a week ago and it’s crushing them
Jesse Minter exposed tops Chargers lessons from brutal blowout by Colts