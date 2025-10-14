Chargers favored over NFL-best Colts thanks to optimism about Mack, Alt injury update
Cameron Dicker's kick saved the Los Angeles Chargers from a catastrophic loss, and sent them into a colossal showdown.
Seconds from a ugly loss to the lowly Dolphins last weekend in Miami, Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey set the table and Dicker delivered on a 33-yard field goal as time expired. The difference: Instead of carrying a three-game losing streak, the Bolts now have momentum entering Week 7.
And they'll need it. In a clash of AFC division leaders, the Chargers are favored by only 1.5 points Sunday at home against the surprising Indianapolis Colts. The line is a sign of respect for head coach Jim Harbaugh's 4-2 team, as the Colts come to SoFi Stadium tied for the NFL's best record at 5-1.
While the Chargers remain a banged-up team missing stars - such as Khalil Mack, Joe Alt and Omarion Hampton - the Colts arrive as one of the most surprising stories of the season. Quarterback Daniel Jones has resurrected his career after a flameout with the New York Giants, and running back Jonathan Taylor leads the league with 603 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Only one of the Colts' five wins, however, has come against a team (Denver Broncos) with a winning record. Their other four: Dolphins, Titans, Raiders and Cardinals.
Mack is eligible to come off Injured Reserve this week, and Alt remains week-to-week with an ankle injury. Both could return against the Colts.
Herbert saved the Chargers in Miami by escaping a sack to hit McConkey with a 42-yard gain with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Said Harbaugh, "That play will be burned in my mind until they throw dirt over top of me."
