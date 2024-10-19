Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Beat Cardinals, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers head to primetime on a Monday night in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals with a chance to go on a streak.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers left the bye and scored a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6. Besting the Cardinals on the road would mean starting a two-game streak before playing New Orleans, Cleveland and Tennessee—three teams with a maximum of two wins each.
Here’s a look at factors that will decide if the Chargers can make that happen.
Why Chargers will beat Cardinals
The defense is elite. Coordinator Jesse Minter has pulled off a fantastic job, armed with savvy free-agent value additions from the revamped front office. Even missing starting corners, the unit looked good in Denver. Justin Herbert’s offense is running the ball well, too, and has plenty of upside through the air. Herbert should find plenty of space against a defense letting up more than 220 passing yards and 27 points per game.
Why Chargers won’t beat Cardinals
Kyler Murray has flashes of elite play and is even deadlier at pocket movement and play extension than Denver rookie Bo Nix, who gave the Chargers issues in the second half last week. Plus, Murray seems on track to have elite rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. back from injury.
Chargers vs. Cardinals prediction
The Cardinals defense is weak on the ground and doesn’t have much in the way of good pressure numbers to speak of—meaning Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater should keep Herbert clean most of the night. In fact, the Cardinals defense has forced three punts over Arizona’s last three games. Murray is going to get his, but Herbert and J.K. Dobbins should have huge games.
Final score: Chargers 27, Cardinals 14
