3 realistic trade targets for the Los Angeles Chargers before deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers' rebuild process is going much quicker than most. With a win on Sunday, the team will be 4-2, and visions of the playoffs will be dancing in their head. However, there are still some holes on the roster that could be patched with a realistic trade.
Here are three players the Chargers can acquire to make an improbable run to the postseason in Jim Harbaugh's first season.
DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins' move to the Tennessee Titans was strictly a financial decision. However, now the star wide receiver may be looking for a shot at playing for a playoff team. The Chargers front office would be wild not to reach out to the Titans to see what it would take to bring Hopkins into the fold.
Greg Newsome II
The Chargers have a banged-up secondary and the need for depth is there. Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II is seeing his playing time slowly evaporate. The addition of Newsome would be a welcomed sight for a unit that can't seem to stay healthy.
Mike Williams
Mike Williams has found himself as the odd man out in New York with DaVante Adams' addition to the Jets. Bringing back a familiar face for quarterback Justin Herbert could be the spark to ignite this offense.
