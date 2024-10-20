Are Chargers falling behind Steelers in Mike Williams trade talks?
When multiple new trade rumors ahead of NFL Week 7 went live, the Los Angeles Chargers were obviously linked to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams again.
But tucked within those reports was something interesting—a possible hint at where they stand compared to the competition for Williams.
That detail comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “The Jets and Steelers decided to table any substantive discussions about Williams until next week, according to league sources.”
The Jets visit those Pittsburgh Steelers on the Week 7 edition of “Sunday Night football” on NBC. It remains to be seen whether Williams will actually suit up after appearing on the injury report, though.
Still, that might hint that the Steelers are out in front of the Chargers when it comes to the Williams trade sweepstakes. That, or the Jets really want to play the market for the biggest possible return—though the Jets don’t really get the benefit of the doubt given the Davante Adams trade, the Haason Reddick drama, among many other things.
There’s also the small matter of Williams boasting knowledge of Sunday night’s gameplan, etc., holding things up. But if that were strictly the case, he could have already been dealt to the Chargers, potentially.
What we do know? The Chargers could really use the help on offense, with breakout rookie Ladd McConkey one of many weapons now sitting on the injury report. And it isn’t often a team can trade for a former first-round pick who already knows the team, culture and quarterback.
