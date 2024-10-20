Chargers fans are not happy about latest Joey Bosa injury update
Barring a major shocker, the Los Angeles Chargers won’t have star defender Joey Bosa on the field against the Arizona Cardinals during the Week 7 edition of “Monday Night Football.”
Chargers fans are not happy about it, either.
The Chargers listed Bosa as doubtful on the final injury report. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh followed up by saying that Bosa is "still working through something."
Bosa did practice on a limited basis before the team’s Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos. But he was mostly missing during the run-up to Week 7. He had initially aggravated a hip issue back in Week 3.
For fans, it has become an exercise in frustration because the Chargers kept Bosa and his $36.4 million cap number this past offseason at the perceived cost of letting veteran wideouts and otherwise go. He’s appeared in just three games this seasons and hasn’t played more than nine in a season since 2021.
Here’s a sampling of reactions to the latest Bosa injury news.
Joey Bosa injury news fan reactions
