Justin Herbert mentioned in MVP talk by former NFL QB
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t putting up gaudy numbers this season within the confines of Jim Harbaugh’s preferred offense.
As expected, of course—but the MVP whispers are there, anyway.
Herbert has been arguably the best quarterback in the NFL over the last month or so as his team has won four of its last five. It’s something recently brought up by former pro passer Chase Daniel on The Facility.
“What Justin Herbert is doing, his first four years in th league, he averaged 39 attempts a game,” Daniel said. “He’s averaged 27 this year, 11 touchdowns, one interception. If they keep winning, you want to talk about a darkhorse for the MVP? He won’t win it, but I’m telling you, the plays he is making in the game have been elite.”
Indeed, Herbert’s numbers won’t win him an individual award, but he’s making the game-changing plays that matter. In the Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans, he went just 14-of-18 for 164 yards with one score. But he had several key big gains on the ground and a rushing score.
Herbert’s weapons failing him with drops early in the season and the ankle injury that hampered the entire offense play a role in his “down” numbers, too. With the offense opening up alongside his improving health and names like DJ Chark and Gus Edwards finally getting on the field, he could certainly put up some big stats, too.
Not that anyone in the building is worried about whether Herbert will reel in individual awards. Inside the building, he’s the obvious MVP.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Tuli Tuipulotu keeps prepping Chargers for life after Mack, Bosa
Khalil Mack injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star for Week 11
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes stunning admission to Pat McAfee
Chargers could get some key reinforcements for Week 11 vs. Bengals