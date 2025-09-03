Charger Report

Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s press conference in Brazil was outrageous

Chris Roling

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are a big international ticket this week as they get ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday. 

One glance at a press conference for Herbert sort of says it all. 

In footage provided by various outlets, Herbert is the lone man at his table for a (not-so-normal) weekly pregame presser. Only, when the cameras pan out to take in the rest of the scene, it almost seems like they probably should’ve had the presser in a much, much bigger location. 

RELATED: Najee Harris’ surprise Week 1 status impacts Omarion Hampton’s outlook for Chargers

RELATED: Chargers head to Brazil as early underdogs vs. Chiefs in Week 1 NFL betting odds

Alas, Herbert said the usual pregame presser stuff, chatting about how he’s excited to see some of Brazil and looking forward to yet another challenge against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. 

In one of the more unique twists to this week, Herbert admitted that traveling so far means losing preparation time. But staying on brand, he told reporters that the best way to combat that is…extra film study. 

A sampling of the chaos around Herbert’s big international press conference: 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Justin Herbert catches some national shade in NFL season preview

LeBron James just gave Ladd McConkey a huge endorsement

Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 top prop bets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News