Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s press conference in Brazil was outrageous
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are a big international ticket this week as they get ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.
One glance at a press conference for Herbert sort of says it all.
In footage provided by various outlets, Herbert is the lone man at his table for a (not-so-normal) weekly pregame presser. Only, when the cameras pan out to take in the rest of the scene, it almost seems like they probably should’ve had the presser in a much, much bigger location.
Alas, Herbert said the usual pregame presser stuff, chatting about how he’s excited to see some of Brazil and looking forward to yet another challenge against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
In one of the more unique twists to this week, Herbert admitted that traveling so far means losing preparation time. But staying on brand, he told reporters that the best way to combat that is…extra film study.
A sampling of the chaos around Herbert’s big international press conference:
