Chargers QB Justin Herbert is starting to wake up national analysts
The Los Angeles Chargers were not supposed to be in the situation they are in this season. New head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn't supposed to already have the team in the position to secure a playoff bid. However, the team is doing just that. One of the biggest reasons has been the play of quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert continues to grow in front of our eyes, and his performance on Thursday night was just another day in the life of a franchise quarterback. However, since this game was on a national broadcast, the rest of the world is starting to take notice, too.
Peter Schrager of 'Good Morning Football' is one of the national pundits who is ready to throw Herbert's name in the ring of the elite. Schrager stated that Herbert's performance on Thursday night was the kind of performance that has put the Chargers quarterback on the map.
Should Chargers take risky gamble on recently cut former Pro Bowl WR?
Of course, this fanbase has known about Herbert's talent for quite some time. The Chargers are not going to get the television time that maybe a team like the Dallas Cowboys get, but maybe that's a good thing. Herbert quietly slicing up the AFC seems to fit the agenda and mindset of this team.
